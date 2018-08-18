PPP leader Ghulam Mujtaba Isran dies at 75

LARKANA: Veteran politician of Sindh Ghulam Mujtaba Isran, 75, died on Saturday following a protracted illness.

His funeral prayers will be held at his native village Khairpur Juso on Sunday where he will be laid to rest.

He was elected as member of the Sindh Assembly several times on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders including Faryal Talpur and Nisar Ahmed Khuhro have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PPP senior leader.

In a condolence message, the PPP Chairman paid tribute to late Isran for his contributions for the party and his constituents.

Bilawal also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved family with equanimity.