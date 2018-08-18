Foolproof security planned for upcoming Eidul Azha

Foolproof security plan was made on Eid ul Azha in the entire Larkana District to provide maximum security to the residents, the police, on Friday, revealed. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Larkana, Shabir Sethar, while talking to the media, said that all the nine Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of 35 police stations of the Larkana District would perform their official duties on the Eid days along with the relevant staff.

He said that ten reporting centres would be established in Larkana where wireless system would also be installed. He said that all mosques, Imam Bargahs and Eid Gahs would be given proper security on the Eid Day and cattle markets were also being looked after. He said that strict security arrangements were made at all shopping malls, bazaars and shopping centres and the police also intensified snap-checking.

Sethar claimed that the police patrolling was also enhanced to prevent any untoward incident. The SSP said that the ‘Anti-Riots Cell’ and reserve police platoons were also deployed to provide maximum security to the citizens of the entire district.

He said that Section 144 would be implemented at all costs so that defunct organizations could not collect animal skins. He added that all DSPs and SHOs would be personally responsible for maintaining law and order and they would supervise the security plan in the district themselves or else stern action would be taken against negligent police officials.

Meanwhile, the police claimed, on Friday, that it found 25 bags of cannabis buried in the earth and arrested five suspects during the search operation in the Katcha Area but no further details were given by the police.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.