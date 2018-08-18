Pakistan, China to strengthen maritime security ties

Islamabad: Pakistan and China have agreed to further deepen practical cooperation in maritime security, science and technology and to improve cooperation between the naval forces of both countries.

The agreement emerged during third round of maritime dialogue between Pakistan and China held in Beijing.

According to a communiqué issued by foreign office in Islamabad on Friday, both sides held comprehensive discussions on the entire gamut of maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The areas which were covered during the talks were existing maritime cooperation, bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two Navies, cooperation in fisheries sector, maritime security, and science and technology.

China also agreed to extend further cooperation to Pakistani maritime security institutions for security along Pakistani waters in Arabian Sea to deal with any possible threat from any factor.

Pakistan was represented by Additional Secretary foreign office Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad delegation and Director General Asian Affairs, whereas Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Wu Jianghao led the Chinese side.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.