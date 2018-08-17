The House listens as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivers powerful first speech in Parliament

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's maiden speech The House listens as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivers powerful first speech in the Parliament Posted by Daily Times on Friday, August 17, 2018

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while delivering his maiden speech in the National Assembly said the Parliament is ‘supreme’ and ‘mother of all institutions’. He said that elections were rigged and that ‘we did not learn from the history’.

The PPP chairman spoke to the National Assembly following the elections for the country’s 22nd prime minister which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan won.