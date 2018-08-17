SC gives go ahead to overseas Pakistanis to vote in by elections

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote in by elections through i-voting.

In the Lahore registry of the SC, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis and granted permission.

The CJP, however, asserted that the i-voting results will be separated from the usual polling results and will be transferred directly to the Parliament.

It is expected that the by elections will be held on 8th, 9th or 10th October. The by elections are to be held in 30 constituencies, 11 for NA seats and 19 for PA seats.