ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said on 13th August that overseas Pakistanis will be able to cast their votes in the by elections through the internet.

The ECP issued the Internet Voting Task Force (IVTF) regarding the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis.

I-voting will be initiated after several pilots are run in limited areas. IVTF was formed by the Supreme Court and NADRA and ECP’s law and IT wings are also constituent in the task force.