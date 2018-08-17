The world’s highest paid actress 2018: Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star, Scarlett Johansson is reportedly the highest-paid actress in 2018 who has earned $40.5 million in the past year.

According to Forbes, the 33 year old actress “quadrupled” her 2017 earnings to achieve the top spot in the list.

The other biggest earners on the list are, Angelina Jolie who is the second on the list with $28 million, largely because of her Maleficent 2 salary. Jennifer Aniston, who is also Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is third on the list who has earned around $19.5 million that mostly comes from endorsement. Jennifer Lawrence, who was the top earner in the year 2015 and 2016, and actress Reese Witherspoon are on the top five of the list.

Moreover, the Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot is the only new actress on the top 10 list. She has replaced last year’s number one, Emma Stone.

The combined retribution of the top 10 women this year is $186 million, up 8% on last year’s count.

Reportedly, Forbes will publish the Best-Paid Actors list on Thursday. Mark Wahlberg was on top of the list in 2017.