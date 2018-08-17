Torture and murder in Peshawar: transgender person shot dead

PESHAWAR: A transgender person was shot dead near Bara Gate on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Nasir alias Nazo and the body was found in a sack and the examination of the body revealed that Nazo had been severely tortured.

An FIR has been registered and two suspects have been arrested so far. One of the suspects is the owner of the house Nazo resided at.

Trans Action Pakistan, an organisation working for the rights of transgender persons, condemned the brutal murder and stated that Nazo’s murder was the 62nd killing of a transgender person in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2015.

The Trans Action Pakistan also asserted that 478 cases of violence against trans-gender people have been registered so far.

The National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan had taken notice of the incident and has ordered the Khyber Pakhtukhwa inspector general to submit an investigative report.