Canadian band A Tribe Called Red to perform in Islamabad!

The High Commission of Canada announced its 2018 Juno Awards Group of the Year which is A Tribe Called Red.

The band will make its South Asia debut at Lok Virsa on September 7 with special guests Khumariyaan.

Bursting forth from Canada’s capital, producer and DJ crew A Tribe Called Red is making an impact on the global electronic scene with a truly unique sound. The Canadian DJ collective ATCR is a modern gateway into urban and contemporary indigenous culture and experience, celebrating all its layers and complexity. ATCR straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles. Currently made up of Bear Witness and 2oolman, ATCR first got together in 2008. They are part of a vital new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Aboriginal rights movement.

ATCR will also lead a workshop at Lok Virsa with leading Pakistani artists representing both the traditional and modern segments of Pakistani music – sharing heritage and expanding the musical community.

Announcing the project undertaken in partnership with Lok Virsa, the High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan Perry Calderwood said, “A Tribe Called Red represents both rich musical history that pre-dates the founding of Canada and our culture at its most modern. The high commission is delighted ATCR will bring to Islamabad its messages of inclusion and pride in First Nations culture and empowerment – priorities within Canada and for Canada around the world.”

Tickets for the September 7 concert will be available at Lok Virsa from August 17 as well as at the door the night of the concert. General admission seating will cost Rs 1,000. The project has been sponsored by the High Commission of Canada and Lok Virsa in partnership with Serena Hotel, JCM, Global Finance Pvt and The Second Cup.

Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.