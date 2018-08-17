Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on his 21st death anniversary

Legendary qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was remembered on his 21st death anniversary across the country on Thursday.

The ‘king of qawwali’ died at the age of 48 on August 16, 1997 leaving a legacy of over 125 albums.

Nusrat was born on October 13, 1948 in Faisalabad. Nusrat hailed from a family of qawwals. The great musical legend had his first public performance at the age of 16. He went on to gather fame with his unmatched voice and musical credentials. Popularly known as ‘The King of Qawwali’, Nusrat is widely credited with introducing qawwali music to international audiences. During his lifetime, Nusrat collaborated with several foreign artists, including Eddie Vedder, Peter Gabriel, Jeff Buckley, Michael Brook. He was also included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Most of Nusrat’s songs have been remixed and produced again.

