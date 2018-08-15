Metropolis goes green on 72nd Independence Day

Residents of Karachi celebrated National Independence Day with zeal and national spirit. As the clock struck twelve, citizens came out on the roads to rejoice and the metropolis lit up with elaborate firework displays.

Important government and non-government buildings were decorated with electromagnetic lamps. Independence Day celebrations were held at educational institutes all across the metropolis. A large number of students from schools, colleges and universities participated in these events.

Several major political parties also established roadside camps at main points of the city. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) arranged an Independence Day program at Five Star Chowrangi which was attended by a large number of citizens. Similarly, other major political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also arranged programs to mark the 71st Independence Day.

Karachi’s municipal institutions also held programs and ceremonies to celebrate the Independence Day. Karachi Development Authority (KDA) held an event which was attended by KDA director general Samiuddin Siddiqui, former Olympian Samiullah and KDA secretary Fazeel Bukhari.

A large number of youngsters celebrated the occasion by holding bike rallies at seaside. Children dressed up for the occasion and wore face paint. Stalls selling independence day related merchandise cropped up all over the metropolis.

Caretaker CM performs flag hoisting ceremony at Quaid’s mausoleum

Caretaker chief minister (CM) Fazal-ur-Rehman along with Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durani hoisted the national flag at Jinnah’s mausoleum to mark the Independence Day.

CM Fazal-ur-Rehman also laid a floral wreath on Quaid’s grave and offered Fateha on the occasion.

CM Fazal-ur-Rehman said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had dreamt to make Pakistan a welfare state. “We are all working hard in that direction,” said the CM. The CM said that he had come to pay his respects to the father of nation. “It is due to his struggle and leadership that today we can proudly call ourselves an independent nation” he said.

Concluding the Independence Day program at Mazar-i-Quaid, the national anthem was sung. The ceremony was attended by the civil society, school children and diplomats. The chief minister mixed up with school children and lauded their national spirit. He also planted a tree in the garden of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Pakistan Navy celebrates 71st anniversary of Pakistan

A ‘change of guard’ ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 71st anniversary of Independence of Pakistan.

A contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets, clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed ceremonial guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm and to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Viqar Muhammad graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and cadets of Pakistan Navy paid a rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After the ‘change of guard’ ceremony, Commodore Viqar Muhammad lay a floral wreath at Quaid’s mausoleum on behalf of Pakistan Navy (PN). Later on, he offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book.

Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes and special prayers were offered in all Naval mosques for solidarity and progress of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmiri struggle. Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held in the metropolis by the Pakistan Navy.

Various other activities including singing of national anthem at naval units, PN band display and flag hoisting ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum, boat rallies at Karachi Harbour as well as various sports fixtures were also a part of day long celebrations.

Independence Day celebrations at PN educational institutions were also held where school children presented tableaus on national songs and declamation contests were held highlighting the importance of Independence Day.

Numerous Independence Day ceremonies were also held by PN units at Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, and Turbat and other coastal areas as well. An Independence Day walk and race was also organised in Ormara in which a large number of locals participated with zeal.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan also approved military and civil awards to officers, sailors and civilians of PN.

PIA holds flag hoisting ceremony

PIA celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan by organising a flag hoisting ceremony at its head office.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Noor Abbass was the chief guest at the ceremony. The ceremony was attended by a large number of PIA employees and senior officials.

Pakistan cricket team’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and former captain Moin Khan were also present at the ceremony.

While addressing the employees of the airline, AVM Noor Abbas congratulated the employees on the Independence Day. “We all should follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal for further growth and prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.