NESPAK celebrates Independence Day with fervour

LAHORE: NESPAK celebrated the 72nd Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony at NESPAK House, Lahore here on August 14, 2018. The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers were made for the national unity and progress of the country.

On this occasion, Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, hoisted the national flag amid Independence Day drill performed by NESPAK security guards and national anthem was played. Speaking on the occasion, MD NESPAK expressed one’s love for the country and its importance. He said that all employees at NESPAK are just like a family and everyone should make his contribution by working hard for the Company. If an individual corrects his faults, it would lead to establishing a good society, he stressed.

In the end, MD NESPAK cut a cake along with senior officials to mark the celebration. A large number of NESPAK officials attended the ceremony.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.