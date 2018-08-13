Police on high alert for 71st Independence Day celebrations on roads

LAHORE: The police have been put on high alert for the 71st Independence Day which falls tomorrow (Tuesday).

Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements in the provincial metropolis and decided to take strict action against the elements taking law in their own hands or indulging in hooliganism.

City Traffic Police also made a comprehensive traffic plan for Independence Day. City police also beefed up security arrangements across the city as well as search and snapping operations continued daily basis across the city.

DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar made it clear that he will also pay surprise visits personally to various places to review security arrangements. He said that every officer and jawan of Lahore police should make solemn pledge on Independence Day anniversary that he will leave no stone unturned for ensuring quality public service to citizens and eradicating crimes from the society.

According to details, special teams have been constituted to take stern action against those involved in one wheeling and control rooms have been established in the offices of divisional superintendent of police in addition to the central control room to cope with any emergency. Thousands of police officials will be deployed in the city to provide effective security cover to more than 50 functions and rallies to be held on this occasion.

He issued instructions for stern action against motorcyclists involved in over speeding or riding the motorcycles without silencers. Youth engaged in hooliganism will not be spared and special teams should be formed to take action against the persons pestering the citizens or indulging in negative activities.

He said that Dolphin Force, Police Response Unit, Mujahid Squad, Muhafiz Force, mobile squads, Elite Force, traffic wardens as well as station house officers would adopt strict measures in their respective areas to curb negative activities. Special security plan has been evolved for maintaining a smooth traffic flow on the occasion of August 14 and additional traffic wardens have also been deployed at important routes and it is being ensured that no traffic jam should occur so that citizens could enjoy the Independence Day celebrations.

According to the traffic plan, under the supervision of three SPs today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday), 12 DSPs, 107 traffic inspectors and 3,191 traffic wardens will perform their duties.

Chief Traffic Officer Liaquat Ali Malik said that more than 2,000 traffic officers and officials have been deputed across the capital metropolis on Independence Day anniversay. He said that 13 DSPs, 124 inspectors and 2,435 traffic wardens would be performing their duties to maintain a smooth traffic flow in the city.

He said that special squads have been deputed on commercial roads including Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozpur Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Township, Shalamar Link Road, Grand Trunk Road, Baghbanpura, Wahadat Road and especially the Ring Road.

He urged the public to abide by the traffic rules and regulations for their own and others’ security. He also urged parents to beware their children of this deadly act of one-wheeling.

