Nisar submits nomination papers for 4 constituencies

RAWALPINDI: Ex-Interior Minister and PML-N disgruntled leader Chaudhary Nisar submitted four nomination forms on Sunday – 2 each for National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to media reports, ex-minister submitted nomination papers to contest general election 2018.

He submitted forms for four different constituencies. Sheikh Aslam submitted papers on his behalf for NA-59 (Rawalpindi), NA-63 (Taxila) for the National Assembly.

For Provincial Assembly, Sheikh Aslam and Sheikh Sajid submitted papers for Nisar to contest PP-10 and PP-12. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan has called the PML-N leader on June 10 for the scrutiny of nomination form for PP-10.

Earlier this week, PML-N leader Qamar-ul-Islam also submitted nomination form for NA-59. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Kamran Aslam and Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s Ghulam Sarwar will also contest the general election for NA-59.