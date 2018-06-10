One policeman injured, wall collapsed in blast at Kahna police station

LAHORE: A blast occurred at Lahore’s Kahna police station on Sunday afternoon, injuring one policeman and damaging the station’s outer back wall.

The cause of the blast is so far unknown. Forensic teams have reached the site and are now gathering evidence to determine what caused the blast.

The outer back wall of the police station has also collapsed due to the blast.

The injured policeman, meanwhile, has been taken to the nearby General Hospital in Lahore.

Speaking to The Daily Times, DIG Operations Moeen Masood claimed that authorities had not so far ascertained what had caused the blast.

“We are currently looking into the blast and are trying to figure out whether it was a cracker bomb or something else that caused the blast and led to the wall collapsing,” DIG Masood said.

Authorities have also cordoned off the area, while the CCPO has also arrived at the site to inspect the matter.

The incident which has occurred in the last week of Ramazan raises questions over the security measures in place ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The last week of Ramazan is also when a lot of families move in public places to shop and prepare for Eid festivities.

This blast, therefore, raises concerns over the safety of the public mere days before Eid.