President Mamnoon meets Iran’s Hassan Rouhani, pledges strong ties

QINGDAO: President Mamnoon Hussain met his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Saturday in Qingdao, China as both leaders agreed to enhance economic cooperation and security ties.

Both leaders met on occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting among other allies held in China.

Mamnoon Hussain said that the connectivity between Gwadar Port and Chabahar Ports will surely uphill the already strong relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He further said that both countries have enjoyed cordial relations and support for each other on important matters.

Moreover, President Mamnoon welcomed the strong stance and statement of Supreme Leader of Iran in support of Kashmir.

While discussing about Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Mamnoon Hussain assured Iran’s president that all parties would implement the plan as per their commitment.

Global and regional issues came under discussion in a meeting and significant mutual cooperation was ensured to resolve bilateral and global issues through diplomacy and peaceful means of negotiation.