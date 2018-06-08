ECP issues revised schedule for general elections 2018

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a new schedule for general elections after making changes.

According to sources, ECP has changed the election schedule. As per the new schedule the candidates can submit their nomination papers until June 11.

ECP will be issuing the initial list of candidates on the same day of the deadline of submission of nomination papers.

Earlier, the last date for submission of nomination papers was June 9.

According to the previous schedule, the review of the nomination papers was to be conducted from June 10 to 14. However, the new schedule has also extended the deadline of reviewing the nomination papers of candidates till June 19.

Furthermore, the candidates will be able to file review plea against rejection of the nomination papers till June 22, which will be heard and decided upon till June 27.

According to the new schedule the revised list of candidates will be announced on June 28. The candidates will be able to take back their papers on June 29 so that a final list can be put up on June 30. The polling for elections is scheduled to start o July 25.