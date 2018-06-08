Dr Hasan Askari sworn in as caretaker CM for Punjab

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) nominated Professor cum analyst Dr Hasan Rizvi on Friday sworn in as caretaker Chief Minister (CM) for Punjab.

Punjab’s caretaker CM Professor Hasan Askari , appointed earlier on Thursday by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to take oath at 11 am at Governor House, Lahore.

ECP’s nomination of Askari, an analyst and professor gained much criticism as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed reservations against ECP’s decision. PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, after Askari’s appointment opposed ECP’s appointment, arguing that the candidate was too vocal against PML-N and that the party doesn’t expect that Askari can ensure free and fair elections.

However, Askari after his appointment, had remarked that “No party should worry over the transparency of the upcoming election.”

The newly appointed caretaker CM had remarked that he will fulfill his constitutional responsibility irrespective of the criticism. He had added that PML-N had the right to voice out their reservations.

Earlier, the parliamentary committee had failed to reach a consensus over the election of the recommended names.

The ruling party had recommended names of Justice (r) Sair Ali and Admiral (r) M Zakaullah whereas the opposition parties had given the names of Ayaz Amir and Dr. Hasan Askari.