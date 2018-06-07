5 tips to get the perfect Eid look

End of Ramazan brings the joyous moments of Eid and celebrations. Three day-long festivities include dressing up, meeting your friends and family, having special meals, giving and receiving Eidi and much more.

For girls, preparing for Eid is all about perfect outfit, matching accessories and ideal hairstyling.

Choosing a dress type, dress color, appropriate accessories etc becomes a challenge when one is busy in life. So here are some trends for girls to opt for this Eid.

Colors to wear this Eid:

As the Eid days are expected to be hot, so one has to be very careful while choosing dress color. Yellow, lemon, white, pink, light green and blue are the colors to opt these summers.

However, choosing an appropriate combination of colors would also go well.

Dress Type:

Both long and short length ‘Kurtas’ are in fashion this Eid. Styling ‘Kurtas’ with light jewelry and hairstyles would give you a perfect look for your Eid day.

If one does not feel like going for a Kurta, she can wear the frock with stylish cuts and ravishing colors.

No one knows the importance of ‘every detail matters’ than a girl choosing for her Eid outfit. This year sleeve’s details are very important to ponder and one has to be very careful while choosing it.

Trousers’ types:

There are many types of trousers that make one look perfect i.e. cigarette trousers, pent type trousers, ribboned straight cut trousers, embroidered trousers, and bell-bottom trousers etc.

However, while choosing any type of trousers, one has to be very careful that either the cuts or type goes with the shirt or not.

Hairstyling:

On Eid day, one has to be very keen while choosing a hairstyle as it helps to enhance one’s look, whereas, the style should complement with the dress and other accessories. Simple styles would help you to get a perfect look on Eid. Straight hair with a twist from the front, loose curls, and wavy hair would perfect.

As it is hard to manage open hair for the whole day so you can tie with simple side bun or braid.

Accessories:

Eid is considered incomplete without bangles and Mehndi so while choosing the accessories for Eid, traditional bangles should be at the top of the list.

With the bangles in one hand, a graceful bracelet would be perfect for the other. Adding a bit jewelry such as elegant ‘jhumkis’ or long earrings would help with a stunning look. However, if you want to wear something around your neck then avoid wearing long earrings.

Shoes are also important and help a lot to maintain a good look. Blocked heel, wedge, and flats with a bit open style are on this Eid.

So, these are the trends this Eid, opt them with great esthetic and slay!