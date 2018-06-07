Two Pakistani young bloggers invited by Russia for FIFA World Cup Media Tour

Tahir Khattak and Namra Nasyr are representing Pakistan in International Media Trip invited by Russian Federal Agency for Youth.

This trip has been designed to invite 50 young journalists and bloggers across the World who are visiting different regions of the Russia where the FIFA World Cup Matches will be played. The opening ceremony was held on May 1 at Moscow where the delegates were divided into different groups for the respective regions to visit.

Correspondent Daily Times Tahir Khattak has visited Moscow, Saransk and Saint Petersburg, while Namra has visited Moscow, Volgograd and Kazan and the delegation was provided with guides and a professional media team to cover the trip.

The Saransk is the capital of the Republic of Mordovia with population of 340,000 people. Four FIFA matches will be played at Mordovia Arena which has capacity of 40,000 spectators.

The Football Stadium of Saint Petersburg has been built at the outskirts with the capacity of 68,000 spectators. A metro station is right next to the stadium so spectators can easily reach at the stadium via metro. This stadium will also host four FIFA Matches and all arrangements have already been done.

The closing ceremony will be held tonight followed by Gala Dinner with a press conference on media guide made by the Delegates of International Media Trip.

