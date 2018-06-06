LAHORE: The parliamentary committee is expected to hold a meeting today to finalise the name of caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

Former opposition leader and member of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday had said that the meeting of the parliamentary committee to decide the name of caretaker CM would be held in the next week as, he added, the party (PTI) was busy with parliamentary board meeting for party tickets.

Rasheed said that PTI would propose two names, news analyst Ayaz Amir and defence analyst Dr. Hassan Askari, for the caretaker CM.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had proposed the names of former Navy chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Justice (retd) Sahir Ali.

The parliamentary committee includes Rana Sanaullah, Malik Ahmed Khan and Khawaja Imran Nazir from PML-N and PTI has nominated Mehmood ur Rasheed, Sibtain Khan and Shoaib Siddiqui.

Previously, former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were failed to reach on a consensus over caretaker CM. Now the matter has left on parliamentary committee to decide.

If in case, parliamentary committee fails to reach a consensus, then Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide the name.