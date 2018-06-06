PFA imposes fines upto Rs 0.368m on 55 food joints

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has tightened its grip around the forgers and Food Business Operators (FBOs) which are involved in malpractice in the preparation and sale of harmful foods.

A spokesperson for PFA said that the teams of the authority on Tuesday sealed 18 different food premises while conducting raids on thousands of food businesses throughout the province. The teams have imposed fines totalling Rs 0.368 million on 55 FBOs and issued warning notices for improvements on 2,000 outlets. The teams closed food points and issued fine tickets over the provincial food law.

He said that PFA Lahore has shut down six food points. Two beverage production units were sealed in Muridabad and Defence Road for producing fake soft drinks of famous brands, using PFA logos and artificial flavours for developing taste. He further said that the raiding teams confiscated refilled 1,000 bottles, seven cylinders, three filing machines, three chemical drums and compressor during raid on both sites. Similarly, the PFA also sealed two water filtration plants for not installing RO filtration system and on charges of misbranding in Faisal Town and Allama Iqbal Town in separate raids. Besides, the teams have closed a milk shop on College Road and a hotel in Shadman market owing to poor hygiene conditions, proved adulteration in milk, the presence of insects and other issues.

On the other hand, the PFA has sealed eight food premises in South Punjab during continued raids in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets in Ramazan bazaars and open markets. Out of eight, four food points were closed down in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions including an ice cream unit and dairy factories. Further, two sweet shops and soda water units were shut down in Gujranwala for using non-food grade colour and selling low quality sweets. A team of PFA also sealed a juice corner in Sargodha over failure to maintain the hygienic working environment.

During a province-wide crackdown, the PFA’s watchdogs have issued fine tickets of Rs 52,000 on six FBOs in Lahore, Rs 43,000 fine on five shops in Rawalpindi, Rs 28,000 fine on four eateries in Sargodha, Rs 82,000 fine on 13 FBOs in Gujranwala, Rs 4,000 fine in Faisalabad and Rs 90,000 fine on 11 food points in DG Khan.

A number of unsafe, unhealthy and substandard products were discarded during an operation including 444 litres of fizzy beverages, 2,000 packs of gutka, 408 litres expired energy drinks, 60 kilogrammes of loose cream, 40 litres adulterated milk, 160kg substandard sweets and other products.

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.