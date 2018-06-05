Protesters booked in Islamabad for raising ‘anti-state slogans’

ISLAMABAD: The police on Tuesday booked around 30 persons here for holding a demonstration and sloganeering against state institutions, sources said.

According to the available police report, a group of people belonging to different political parties including Awami Workers Party (AWP) and Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) gathered outside press club to stage thier protest and express solidarity with the PTM.

The police on the occasion interfered and reminded the protesters of section 144 which in the city which barred any public gathering.

However, according to the report, registered by the state as prosecutor, the demonstrators started sloganeering against state institutions.

The report said that the protesters also delivered hate speeches criticising the government and armed forces of the country to disturb the peaceful situation in the city.

“Long live Manzoor Pashteen, long live Raheem Wazir,” the protesters raised slogns.

The report said that despite of law enforcement department’s warnings, the organisers spread it further and blocked the road causing disruption in the normal situation in the city.

Responding to the act and to contain the protest, law enforcement agencies called the police force to disperse the demonstrators and establish the normal situation.

The police arrested nearly 28 persons, however number of them managed to flee from the scene.

The prominent leaders in the protest booked in the police report include Dr Abdul Kareem from Pakthunkhwa-Milli Awami Party, former KP MPA Saleem Khan Advocate, Mohsin Dawar, Khan Zaman Khan Kakar, Abdul Jabbar and Abdul Raheem Wazir.

The police booked the demonstrators under ten sections.