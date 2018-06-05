Where is PTI’s ‘Jangla’ bus, asks Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for failing to show quick progress in construction of the Peshawar metro project.

“Those people who used to call our Metro projects ‘Jangla bus’ tried to engineer a similar project in Peshawar, but have so far failed,” Shehbaz said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

Continuing his jabs at PTI chief Imran Khan, Shehbaz said that the tehreek-e-insaf supremo has failed to implement in KP even a single point of his 11-point agenda Khan spoke about during a rally at Lahore earlier this year.

Lauding the PML-N government, the PML-N head said that the former government saved Rs680 billion during its tenure.

Moreover, he said that the Nawaz league constructed 200 schools across Punjab and a total of 19 universities and that it reformed the health sector.

He said that Rs100 billion worth of land has been purchased by the PML-N to build Diamer Bhasha dam and that if the party is elected to power again, it will complete the construction of the dam too.