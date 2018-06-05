Where is PTI’s ‘Jangla’ bus, asks Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for failing to show quick progress in construction of the Peshawar metro project.“Those people who used to call our Metro projects ‘Jangla bus’ tried to engineer a similar project in Peshawar, but have so far failed,” Shehbaz said while speaking to the media in Lahore.Continuing his jabs at PTI chief Imran Khan, Shehbaz said that the tehreek-e-insaf supremo has failed to implement in KP even a single point of his 11-point agenda Khan spoke about during a rally at Lahore earlier this year.Lauding the PML-N government, the PML-N head said that the former government saved Rs680 billion during its tenure.Moreover, he said that the Nawaz league constructed 200 schools across Punjab and a total of 19 universities and that it reformed the health sector.He said that Rs100 billion worth of land has been purchased by the PML-N to build Diamer Bhasha dam and that if the party is elected to power again, it will complete the construction of the dam too.