AIOU selects 5,000 students for PhD, MPhil programmes

ISLAMABAD: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has selected over 5,000 students for its merit-based programs, including PhD, MPhil and MSc for spring 2018 semester.

The selected students have been informed through postal letters as well as text messages. There is a specific time schedule for each program for depositing the tuition fee.

The selected students have been advised to deposit the fee in the designated banks before expiry of the last date. The bank’s challan is also available on the university’s website.

According to Director Admissions, in preparing the merit list, a prescribed criterion has been strictly followed.

The programs offered in current semester include: PhD, MS/MPhil/MSc (Honors), Commonwealth of Learning MBA/MPA, BS Programs, MSc (Statistics, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Sociology, Microbiology, Mass Communication, Sustainable Environmental Design, Environmental Sciences and Botany).

Meanwhile, the university has completed major work of mailing books to its Matric, FA and BA students. While the post-graduate students will start receiving the same from this week.

In some cases, books could not be delivered to the enrolled students due to incomplete or wrong postal addresses. Therefore, for the undelivered books, the students have been advised to contact the university to verify and correct their addresses.

On the initiative of the vice-chancellor, a new computerized tracking system has already been introduced for facilitating the students in checking the mailing status of books. Through the computerized tracking system, a student using website can simply enter his/her roll number and registration number to track the mailing package.

Published in Daily Times, June 5th 2018.