New dating rumours emerge as Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka’s smile

Singer Nick Jonas has made his admiration for actor Priyank Chopra public, once again, days after reports of the two dating made rounds.

The ‘Find You’ singer commented on a photo of the Quantico actor on Instagram.

Priyanka, 35, who shared a photo of herself and some friends dining out at In-N-Out burgers together, captioned the image that read out the following: “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls,” she captioned the picture.”

Jonas, 25, commented on the picture saying, “That smile”, and tipped it off with a heart emoticon.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen relaxing and eating together in an intimate gathering with Jonas’s friends. Priyanka was dressed in a yellow sweatshirt, spending quality time with Nick and his friends, during their outing in Los Angeles.The pair was also seen enjoying a lavish meal, with Nick’s gang of friends, on what seemed to be a windy day.

Another picture saw Priyanka cuddling with Jonas as they enjoyed a boat ride together with their other friends. The sudden bonding and frequent meetings have been, since quite some time, raising a lot of eyebrows.

Priyanka Chopra made headlines previously when she arrived with Jumanji actor, Nick Jonas, at the MET Gala 2017. Her iconic trench coat with a 3-meter long train made equal noise as much as her appearance did with the American singer/actor, and many even speculated if there was something cooking between them.

When Jonas was asked about his relationship with Priyanka, he said, “We met through a mutual friend who she did ‘Quantico’ with, this guy Graham and we met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the MET gala with Ralph Lauren. And as strange as it sounds but we couldn’t have planned it. We just had a great time. She’s a lovely person and I’m dying now to go to India.”