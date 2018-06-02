Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland and UAE added to expanded ICC ODI Team Rankings

ISLAMABAD: Emerging one-day international sides – Nepal, Scotland, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – have joined the 12 leading ODI nations on the expanded ICC ODI Team Rankings with effect from June 1, 2018 (Friday). “This elevation means all ODIs these four sides will play against other sides on the table henceforth will count towards a team’s rating points and performance in the rankings table,” the ICC said in a statement yesterday. The Netherlands secured ODI status and a place in the 13-team ODI league by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship last year, while Scotland, Nepal and the UAE earned ODI status by finishing as the three leading Associates (along with the Dutch) in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2018. Scotland have been ranked in 13th place on 28 points – 10 points behind 12th ranked Ireland – while the UAE are another 10 points behind on 18 in 14th position. The Netherlands have 13 rating points and Nepal have 0 ratings point, but they will reflect on the ICC ODI Team Rankings table after both have played four more ODIs.“Teams earn points from each match they play against oppositions with an ODI rating. Points and matches played between May 1, 2015 and April 30, 2017 will be weighted at 50 percent, whereas matches played after May 1, 2017 will be weighted at 100 percent,” added the statement. The positions of the 12 Test playing countries, who were already on the table, are not affected by the introduction of these new teams on the table. The table is headed by England, who will host next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup. India are ranked second, three points behind England, while ICC Champions Trophy winners Pakistan are in sixth place.ICC ODI Team RankingsRank Team Points1 England 1252 India 1223 South Africa 1134 New Zealand 112 5 Australia 1046 Pakistan 1027 Bangladesh 938 Sri Lanka 779 Windies 6910 Afghanistan 6311 Zimbabwe 5512 Ireland 3813 Scotland 2814 UAE 18* Nepal and the Netherlands will qualify for a full ranking after playing four more matches eachPublished in Daily Times, June 2nd 2018.