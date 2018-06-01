Govt did nothing before and fled even now from Asghar Khan case verdict implementation: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Friday remarked that the government had fled away after forming a sub-committee for implementation of Asghar Khan case verdict.

While hearing the case at Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry Nisar questioned deputy Attorney General (DAG) regarding federal cabinet’s decision pertaining to Asghar Khan case’s verdict implementation.

DAG informed the court that the cabinet had taken a positive step in the case’s progress which will be briefed by Attorney General of Pakistan (AGFP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali to the court.

CJP Nisar expressed rage over AGFP’s absence from court, stating that the Attorney General Office’s behavior was highly irresponsible in a very contentious issue. He questioned from the DAG if this was the office’s performance in work.

The court adjourned the hearing, summoning the AGFP to appear before the court on June 2.

Earlier, CJP Saqib Nisar on Thursday had criticized federal government for its snail-paced progress in Asghar Khan (2012) case.

During the last hearing Nisar had remarked that the court had announced its verdict and rejected review petitions of former Army Chief General Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) DG Lieutenant General Asad Durrani accused of illegally influencing 1990 elections.

CJP Nisar remarked that the government had done nothing and the implementation of the verdict still remains.

In 1996, Air Marshal Khan had filed a human rights petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, accusing the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency of doling out money to a group of politicians in the 1990s.