Shabnam rape case culprit Farooq Bandial expelled from PTI

Farooq Bandyal, who recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been expelled from the party.

PTI leader Naeem ul Haque took on twitter to announce the decision. He termed Bandial’s entry into the PTI as “unfortunate”.

“We have no place for people with such record in our party. He [Bandial] should not even be in any political party,” read the tweet.

Farooq Bandial was convicted by a military court in 1979 in the rape and robbery case at then popular actress Shabnam Ghosh’s house.

Following huge criticism over the rapist’s entry into the party, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry came up with a clarification:

Fawad, in his tweet, announced a committee under Haque had been formed which would look after the matter saying the PTI would never compromise on ethical standards. Following the report of the committee, PTI Chief Imran Khan expelled Bandial from the party.

