Shabnam rape case culprit Farooq Bandial expelled from PTI

Farooq Bandyal, who recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been expelled from the party.



PTI leader Naeem ul Haque took on twitter to announce the decision. He termed Bandial’s entry into the PTI as “unfortunate”.

“We have no place for people with such record in our party. He [Bandial] should not even be in any political party,” read the tweet.

Farooq Bandials entry into PTI was unfortunate. He has been expelled from the party with immediate effect. We have no place for people with such record in our party. He should not even be in any political party. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 31, 2018

Farooq Bandial was convicted by a military court in 1979 in the rape and robbery case at then popular actress Shabnam Ghosh’s house.

Following huge criticism over the rapist’s entry into the party, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry came up with a clarification:

چئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے ان اطلاعات کا سخت نوٹس لیا ہے جن کے مطابق ایک سزا یافتہ مجرم تحریک انصاف کا حصہ بنا ہے ، نعیم الحق پر مبنی ایک رکنی کمیٹی تین دنوں میں حقائق چئرمین کے سامنے رکھے گی، تحریک انصاف کسی صورت اخلاقی معیارات پر سمجھوتہ نہیں کرے گی — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 31, 2018

Fawad, in his tweet, announced a committee under Haque had been formed which would look after the matter saying the PTI would never compromise on ethical standards. Following the report of the committee, PTI Chief Imran Khan expelled Bandial from the party.