Can master of U-turn be rightful PM of Pakistan? Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s policy of taking u-turns.

While addressing a delegation at Lahore Press Club, CM Shehbaz questioned if it is rightful for a person to even think to be a Prime Minister (PM) when he’s always taking u-turns.

Sharif remarked that how can such a person be capable of doing politics or hold public office.

Furthermore, while referring to submission of a resolution demanding delay in general elections by Balochistan’s home minister, Sharif remarked that it was not a good omen or based on good intentions.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that delay in elections was not in the best interest of the nation as Pakistan’s bright future will depend on its free and fair election of a new civilian government.

CM Shehbaz asserted that in the past 70 years this was the second time a civilian government had completed its tenure. He added that PML-N had worked hard to serve the nation and all maters will unveil on July 25.

The ruling government is all set to complete its tenure today.

Earlier President Mamnoon Hussain had approved a summary by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggesting July 25 to be the Election Day.