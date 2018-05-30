IG KP directs police to arrest murderer of Sikh activist

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General (IG) of Police Salahuddin Mehsud took notice of the targeted killing of a Sikh activist.

Charanjeet Singh, a renowned Sikh activist was shot dead on Tuesday.

The IG directed the police to arrest the culprit on priority basis. He has also asked for a report of the incident within a week.

Police reported that Charanjeet Singh was in his shop in Badhber area of the city when unidentified people opened fire on him.

The activist died on the spot and the culprit managed to escape.

Police reported that the deceased did not have any personal feud with anyone.

According to the minority community, Charanjeet Singh was a peace activist and due to his work on religious harmony, he was renowned not only in the Sikh community but at a far larger level.

A case has been filed in the Inqilaab police station.

On September 6, 2014, a Sikh trader was also gunned down in Nothia, an area in the Gulberg neighbourhood of Peshawar.