Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Lord’s Test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Lord’s Test against England, which the visitors won by nine wickets on Sunday to go one-up in the two-Test series. Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Sarfraz Ahmed’s side were ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration, said a media release of the ICC on Monday. In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount. As such, Sarfraz has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 30 percent fines. If Pakistan commit another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Sarfraz as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Sarfraz and he will face a suspension.

Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Rob Bailey.

Published in Daily Times, May 29th 2018.