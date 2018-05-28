Six suspected terrorists killed in CTD shootout in Gujrat

Six suspected members of a banned outfit were killed during a shootout with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, says CTD official on Saturday.

The suspects were reportedly involved in the Ferozpur Road blast last year that claimed 26 lives, including eight policemen.

The suspects were also involved in the killing of Brigadier Zahor Qadri in Sargodha and other several bomb explosions, a CTD spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, eight or nine suspects opened firing before the CTD killed six in a retaliatory firing. Three suspects managed to escape.

Those killed in the shootout were identified as Abdul Muqeem, Faisal, Usman, Azeem, Rauf and Sohaib. Their names were included in the red book.

All the terrorists were planning to carry out attacks on sensitive installations.

The security officials recovered suicide bombing vest, hand grenades and ammunition from them.

