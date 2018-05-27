KP assembly approves FATA merger

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly on Sunday approved the FATA-KP merger bill with a two-third majority, a prerequisite required for the proposed merger.

A KP assembly session headed by speaker Asad Qaiser approved the constitutional amendment seeking FATA to merge with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

92 lawmakers voted in favour of the merger, while 7 voted against it, most of whom belonged to the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI). The jamiat workers also protested against the Senate’s decision earlier today outside the provincial assembly.

Workers of the party burned tyres, tried to lock the assembly building and tore posters of parliamentarians who voted in favour of the bill in the National Assembly.

The National Assembly and Senate have already passed the bill titled ‘Thirty-First Amendment Act 2018’, paving way for the FATA-KP merger.