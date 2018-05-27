Six alleged terrorists killed in CTD shootout in Gujrat

GUJRAT: In a shootout with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Sunday, six suspected members of a banned outfit were killed.

CTD claimed that the deceased were involved in the Ferozepur Road blast last year that caused 26 casualties including 8 policemen.

Sources reported that they were also involved in the murder of Brigadier Zahor Qadri in Sargodha and other bomb blasts as well.

According to a spokesperson, in a shootout with the suspects, CTD killed six of them while three managed to escape.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Muqeem, Faisal, Usman, Azeem, Rauf and Sohaib, whose name was included in the red book as well.

The security officials recovered suicide bombing vests, hand grenades, and ammunition from the men.