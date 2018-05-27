Alamgiri Gate, Prince Loh Temple, Lahore Fort illuminated!

LAHORE: The Alamgiri Gate, Temple of Prince Loh and Royal Trail of Lahore Fort have been illuminated with a cost of Rs 1.5 million by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), Daily Times learnt.

The project has been completed in a month’s time and these new illuminated sites will be added in the history by night tours after Ramazan. Almost 250 LED lights have been imported from China for this project. Daily Times learnt through reliable sources previously these parts of Lahore Fort were in darkness after sunset and no source of light was there, thus that was a hindrance for tourists to visit the World Heritage Site. Previously some other areas inside Lahore Fort were also illuminated by WCLA which included the world’s largest picture wall and Huzoori Bagh Complex.

A local tourist guide of Lahore Fort, Muhammad Imran said that previously, the fort was dead after the sunset as all lights would go off and it would become a horrifying place. “We had to rush with the tourists before the sunset and there was no concept of night tourism even. I think with these illumination projects fort will become more popular and can be opened at evenings for the tourists. Recently with the illumination of Huzoori Bagh complex many tourists have started coming to visit this heritage site,” Muhammad Imran added.

A tourist Masood Butt, who visited Lahore Fort after the illumination, expressed that the experience was memorable. “Great effort by the local authorities and I hope we only keep improving the tourism and heritage by taking good care of such historical places and restoring them. I would urge everyone to go with families as it’s definitely worth it. Let’s contribute together for improving tourism in Pakistan. Illumination has given a new life to the heritage,” Masood Butt said.

WCLA Media & Marketing Deputy Director Tania Qureshi said, “We are making the best use of illumination at Lahore Fort and Huzoori Bagh as we had launched the History by Night Tour in March 2018. There was no concept of night tourism and thus we introduced it for the first time here in Pakistan. Now recently the conservation team has completed the illumination inside Alamgiri Gate, Temple of Loh and the Royal Trail of Lahore Fort and we would be including these parts in our History by Night tour after Ramazan. Illumination of Lahore Fort will give the tourists a unique vista of Lahore Fort at night and already thousands of tourists have visited the previously illuminated areas,” she added.

WCLA Conservation & Planning Director Najam Saqib said that 250 LED lights were imported from China.

“This was a one month project and we have completed it now. We had involved experts from Aga Khan as well while planning the illumination designs of these areas inside Lahore Fort. In the next phase now, we are working on the illumination of Shah Burj Gate, British Jail area, Hathi Per (Elephant Stairs), Postern Gate and the old well and Moti Masjid inside Lahore Fort. Previously, we had illuminated the picture wall in 2017 and Huzoori Bagh complex in January 2018 which included Badshahi Mosque, Huzoori Bagh Pavilion, exterior of Alamgiri Gate, Tomb of Allama Iqbal and Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. We received an overwhelming response from tourists which surely energised the team,” Najam Saqib said.

Further, he added that they were also planning the illumination of Musamam Darwaza and Barood Khana after completion of the ongoing conservation which would take another four months.

“We are planning for the illumination of Deewan-e-Aam area in the next financial year. Sheesh Mahal and Summer Palace of Lahore Fort will be illuminated after the completion of conservation,” he said.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari was of the view that illumination at heritage sites was much needed as it is a good opportunity for tourists to visit the heritage sites at evening.

“We have tried our best to illuminate the places inside Lahore Fort following the international practices and standards. I am glad that we started the night tourism and showcased Lahore Fort and Huzoori Bagh in a very different style to the tourists. We plan to illuminate the entire fort very soon and the team is on it,” he concluded.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.