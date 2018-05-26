Lord’s Test: England 2-down as Pakistan continues to impress

LONDON: Pakistan national team continues to build upon the impressive work done during the first two days of the Lord’s Test between the visitors and England.

Pakistan resumed Day 3 with a lead of over 150-runs and with a wicket in hand – Babar Azam suffered a broken wrist and is ruled out for the remaining series. The team concluded its innings at 363/9 with a lead of 179-runs.

In reply, England suffered an early blow as veteran Test batsman Alistair Cook was sent back to the pavilion for just 1-run by Pakistan’s Muhammad Abbas. England’s second wicket fell to spin as leg-spinner Shadab Khan bowled opener Mark Stoneman out.

Pakistan is in a strong position to win the Test as it still leads by a margin of 142-runs, and will be eyeing to restrict England to a minimum score possible.