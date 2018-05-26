Manzoor Afridi to become caretaker KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and the opposition on Saturday agreed to instate Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker CM of the province.

KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and opp leader Maulana Luft-ur-Rehman agreed to instate Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI)’s Manzoor Afridi as caretaker CM.

An official announcement will be made later in the evening.

Manzoor Afridi belongs to a political family from Khyber agency. He is the brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ayub Afridi and the cousin of Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Other names in consideration were of Abbas Khan, former National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) DG Himayatullah, journalist Raheemullah Yousafai, former chief secretary Abdulla and Shakeel Durrani.