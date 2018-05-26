Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday night issued a statement, condemning the desecration of worship place of Ahmadis in Sialkot.

The statement read that the party strongly condemns the targeting of Ahmedis in Sialkot, moreover, it demanded severe action against those who are involved in this heinous act.

PTI strongly condemns the targetting of Ahmedis in Sialkot. We demand the Punjab Govt to take severe action against whoever involved in this heinous crime and protect the rights of all religious minorities. #PTI — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 25, 2018

In another Tweet, shortly after the previous one, PTI had said that Imran Khan is the only leader who has been educating the masses about the tolerance for minorities in Islam.

Earlier on Thursday, a mob of violent people had attacked a worship place of Ahmadis in Sialkot. As soon as the photos and videos of the incident went viral on the social media, social activists and politicians started condemning the incident.

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also reacted to the incident and termed it as an “outrageous & unacceptable” act.