Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, May 26, 2018


PTI condemns desecration of Ahmadi worship place

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday night issued a statement, condemning the desecration of worship place of Ahmadis in Sialkot.

The statement read that the party strongly condemns the targeting of Ahmedis in Sialkot, moreover, it demanded severe action against those who are involved in this heinous act.

In another Tweet, shortly after the previous one, PTI had said that Imran Khan is the only leader who has been educating the masses about the tolerance for minorities in Islam.

Earlier on Thursday, a mob of violent people had attacked a worship place of Ahmadis in Sialkot. As soon as the photos and videos of the incident went viral on the social media, social activists and politicians started condemning the incident.

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also reacted to the incident and termed it as an “outrageous & unacceptable” act.

Submit a Comment