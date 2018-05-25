Public will reject PML-N defectors: PM

SHEIKHUPURA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that PML-N defectors who were not loyal to the party could never be loyal to the nation and that the public of Pakistan will reject such “opportunists”.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating gas supply to different localities of NA-136 constituency, PM Abbasi said that people of Pakistan will reject political flip-floppers in the coming elections since such people only work for their personal interests and have no regard for the needs of general public.

He continued that the PML-N government has initiated gas supply projects worth more than Rs10 billion during the party’s ongoing tenure, adding that the Nawaz league has introduced several large scale development projects in the country.

PM Abbasi said that it is due to the support and belief of people in the PML-N that it has produced results and improved standards of economy.

Before 2013, the premier said, there was a huge gas crisis across the country, but the ruling government eliminated the shortfall due to its determined efforts.

The premier also guaranteed that PML-Nawaz will stand victorious in the general elections 2018.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Dogar, MNAs and local leadership of the party.