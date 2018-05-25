Security forces kill terrorist during raid in Quetta

Afghan military personnel walk near the airport during fighting between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Kunduz on October 1, 2015. Afghan forces pushed into the centre of Kunduz on October 1, triggering pitched gunfights as they sought to flush out Taliban insurgents who held the northern city for three days in a stinging blow to the country’s NATO-trained military The stunning fall of the provincial capital, even temporarily, highlighted the stubborn insurgency’s potential to expand beyond its rural strongholds in the south of the country Afghan forces, hindered by the slow arrival of reinforcements but backed by NATO special forces and US air support, struggled to regain control of the city after three days of heavy fighting. AFP PHOTO / Wakil Kohsar / AFP / WAKIL KOHSARQUETTA: Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist in exchange of fire near Mustang, Quetta.Frontier Corps spokesperson said that a raid was conducted in the mountains near Mustang following intelligence reports.During the raid, security personnel and the terrorists exchanged fire, resulting in the death of one of the members of a terrorist group.Security personnel said that weapons and hand grenades were recovered from the dead terrorist.Earlier Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had stated on May 16 that security forces had killed a high value target of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi along with two other terrorists during an operation in Killi Almas. The killed terrorists were involved in killing over 100 people of the Hazara community.ISPR had informed the media that during an intense exchange of fire, Colonel Sohail Abid had received martyrdom, while four soldiers inflicted wounded out of which two were critical.Earlier on May 17, terrorists had attacked the FC help centre in Quetta in response to the operation. However, the terrorists failed to carry out their plan as the FC personnel killed the terrorists driving the explosives laden car.