Musharraf’s trial will reach a logical end: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) on Friday remarked that no law could stop former President General (r) Pervez Musharraf from being held accountable.

Nawaz, addressing the media outside the accountability court said that Musharraf’s trial will reach a conclusion someday. He added that it may reach its logical end today or six months from now, but it will.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid added that Musharraf was aware that his trial is an open and shut case, the reason he isn’t returning to Pakistan.

Nawaz further said that such treason cases cannot be taken back and must come to end. He said that it is unfortunate that a dictator is on the run while a former PM has appeared 70 times before the court.

Former PM seemed to be in rage, stating that the same dictator who is now an absconder used to show his fists, Sharif questioned, where is that fist now?

PML-N Quaid further berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, stating that Khan used to curse the same parliament he taking of advantage of right now. He added that Khan will have to answer for abusing the sanctity of the parliament some day.

Earlier Nawaz had said on Thursday that the court had allowed Musharraf to leave not him.

Former PM Nawaz had remarked during his statement recording in Avenfield reference case at the accountability court that challenges, hindrances and pressures soared up as he initiated inquiry against former President Musharraf.

Sharif claimed that he had weighed how difficult it would be to put a former military ruler under trial, adding that Musharraf’s sickness was pre-planned to avoid case hearings.

He further said that the sole purpose of the 2014 Islamabad sit-ins was to create pressure by threatening him, Parliament, PTV, PM house. Sharif said that the elements making unrest had thought that he would give in if the pressure increased.