11,282 people working in capital schools and colleges, NA informed

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday informed the National Assembly that as many as 11,282 teaching and non-teaching staff had been working in the schools and colleges of the federal capital.

In a written reply to the House, the minister said that out of the total, 9,325 employees were working on permanent and 1,957 on daily-wage basis and they had different qualifications.

The minister said that 5,261 of the total employees had domiciles of Punjab, 352 of Sindh Urban, 779 of Sindh Rural, 1,298 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 280 of Balochistan, 110 of FATA/FANA, 120 of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 70 of Gilgit Baltistan while 3,012 have domiciles of Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said a number of daily-wage employees have got stay order against the Federal Directorate of Education’s advertisement for recruitment to vacant posts below BPS-16. The minister said that recruitment in BS-16 and above is, however, being made through the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

Dr Tariq Fazal said that as per the Recruitment Policy, 2017, daily-wage employees were encouraged to apply against the advertised posts with the incentives of five extra marks in interview together with the age relaxation. He said that around 324 employees in various cadres (teaching: 318 and non-teaching: 6) were appointed in different schools and colleges of federal capital from 2013 to 2018.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.