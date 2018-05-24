Sindh Governor promises to facilitate investors

Karachi: Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, while speaking to a 3 member delegation from Cargill group on Wednesday, said that the law and order situation directly affected investment and since the law and order condition had improved in Karachi, it was drawing in investment from all sectors of the economy.

The three member delegation from Cargill group was led by its Managing Director Mr. Tony Kettinger Cargill Country Head Mr. Imran Nasrullah and Commercial Manager Mr. Anas Haroon were also present on the occasion.

According to the Sindh Governor both the law and order situation and the energy crisis were existential threats to Pakistan in June 2013 when the Federal Government was formed but the government launched a massive operation to improve law and order.

He said that the international media declared Karachi as one of the most dangerous cities in the world and the Rangers were given special powers to fix the situation but then after the law and order situation improved, investment began flooding into Pakistan’s financial hub, Karachi.

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair said that all macro indications of economy were going in positive direction and the economic policies of the Federal Government were to thank for it. The Sindh Governor added that the country’s energy sector was beginning to improve under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Sindh Governor told the delegation that CPEC was a game changer in the real sense of the word and $20 bn worth of investment had been made in various CPEC projects till date. He added that every country was welcome to invest in CPEC.

The Governor of Sindh said that the balance of payments was disturbed because of the import bill. He said that there was increase in imports occurred due to the import of plants and machinery required for various CPEC projects.

Mr. Tony Kettinger thanked the Governor Sindh for the briefing and said that Cargill Group was amongst top three global companies of private sector with annual turnover of $100bn.

He said that the group was engaged in oil, poultry and animal feed business for last 20 years in Pakistan and the international community was fully aware of Pakistan’s potential. He added that the Cargill group was seriously planning to expand its operations by investing more in agri food sector.

The Governor of Sindh promised to help and assist the Cargill Group in expanding its agri food activities in port Qasim Industrial area.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.