Pakistan announce squad for Lord’s Test against England

LONDON: Pakistan national team coach Mickey Arthur on Wednesday announced the team’s 12-man squad to face England at Lord’s in the first Test of a 2-match series on Thursday.

Mickey Arthur said that the Pakistan team will try to pressurise England via aggressive style of play. “Muhammad Amir will trouble the English batsmen with his pace bowling, while Faheem Ashraf will provide an additional pace bowling option and Shadab Khan will provide the spin option to the team,” Arthur said.

The Pakistan coach further added that batting wise, Pakistan has also seen improvement due to additions of recently debuted Imam-ul-Haq, who Arthur said “will have to justify his selection.” He added that Babar Azam’s return to form is a good sign for the green team, while Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq will provide the much need experience to a relatively young team.

Pakistan will face England on Thursday at the iconic Lord’s cricket stadium in first Test of a 2-match series.

Squad: Azhar Ali, Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Abbas, Rahat Ali, Hassan Al