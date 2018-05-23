Pakistan ready to cooperate with SCO to curb terrorism: Tehmina Janjua

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday said Pakistan is willing to cooperate with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states for elimination of terrorism from the region.

During the inauguration ceremony of Legal Experts Group of SCO-Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in Islamabad, Tehmina said that Pakistan is aware of the threats posed by terrorism in the region.

Legal experts from the eight member states including China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the SCO-RATS Executive Committee will participate in the meeting, which will continue till May 26.

The dignitaries will discuss terrorist threats facing the region, and means to enhance counter terrorism cooperation between SCO member states.

Speaking on the inaugural day, the foreign secretary said Pakistan has lost thousands of citizens, security personnel and has suffered economic losses worth billions due to the country’s fight against terrorism.

She said terrorism could not be linked with any country, religion or nation. “Pakistan has been able to turn the tide through comprehensive efforts of past several years and supported by a firm domestic political consensus,” she added.

She said SCO holds special significance for Pakistan and the country takes pride in becoming a full member of the organisation which offers a unique new model of inter-state cooperation for peace, security, connectivity and sustainable development.