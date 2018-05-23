Pakistan hosts first ever SCO-Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is to host its first ever Shanghai Cooperation Organisation-Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) three day meeting in Islamabad which will start from today.

The participants of the meeting include the executive committee of the SCO and of RATS along with legal advisors from eight member states.

The main agenda is to talk over the issue related to terrorist threats in the region and how to overcome them.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua stated in the opening ceremony that Pakistan had lost billions in the war against terrorism and was willing to work with all SCO member states in order to overcome the threat of terrorism.

The Foreign Office had also earlier said in a statement that Pakistan supported efforts for regional cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was founded on June 15, 2001 and has a total 8 member states.