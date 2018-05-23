NAB summon’s Commissioner Lahore over corruption case

LAHORE: Abdullah Sumbal, Commissioner of Lahore has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today over the corruption case pertaining to the Lahore Parking Company (LPC).

The commissioner had been the acting Chief Executive of LPC for six months. He has been summoned by NAB to record his statement over the corruption case.

Five top officials of LPC have already been arrested by NAB on corruption charges since April.

Moreover, NAB stated that the suspects caused losses worth millions to the national funds by illegally giving contracts to the NTG and to Green Park.