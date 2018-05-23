Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first appearance since royal wedding

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan attended their first engagement as a married couple on Tuesday after their spectacular, tradition-defying wedding in Windsor Castle, which was watched around the world.

The two, now officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after receiving the title from Queen Elizabeth II, attended a party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 70th birthday of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Tuesday’s event is intended as a celebration of Prince Charles’s charity work and also includes emergency services personnel who were first responders after the attack in Manchester last year.

Photo: Twitter

At the event, Harry gave a short speech about his father in which he said that the prince’s “enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious”.

Kensington Palace has said the couple are not intending to go on honeymoon straight away and will instead press ahead with their royal engagements.

Photo: Twitter

Meghan has hinted that she may now champion feminist causes, stating in her official royal family website biography: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist”.

Saturday’s wedding blended royal custom with elements of Meghan’s African-American cultural heritage and she walked part of the way through the chapel on her own in what was interpreted as a feminist statement.

Harry and Meghan on Monday thanked everyone who took part in their wedding celebrations, as official photographs of the nuptials were released.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Photo: Twitter

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world,” it said.