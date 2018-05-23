Lahore Weather

Meeting to discuss interim CM names on May 24

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has scheduled a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hasan on May 24 to deliberate over the interim CM slot.

Although no official names have been put forth yet, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is considering Hameed Soomro, grandson of former chief minister Allah Baksh, Younus Soomro and Justice (retd) Ghulam Sarwar. Other potential candidates include Dr Mirza Ikhtiar, Dr Qayyum Soomro and Murtaza Wahab.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) may nominate Aftab Ahmed Sheikh while the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) has proposed
Syed Ghous Ali Shah for
the position.

Both the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have not floated any names yet.

